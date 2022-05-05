Letter: Youngkin sets generous example

I would like to say thank you to Gov. Glenn Youngkin for donating his complete first-quarter salary to a fund that helps the first responders and officers after many different types traumatic events.

First responders and officers of this great nation are often taken for granted. They sacrifice so much for our well-being and they put their life on the line to keep us safe.

Let us as Americans look to the good most officers and first responders do, and not to the great harm some of the bad, corrupt police perpetrate. The number of good cops is many; the number of bad ones are very few compared to the number of good, honest cops in the world.

We need to take a page out of the Youngkin book and try to help those who help us: firefighters, police, secret agents, etc. Generosity is its own reward.

As a citizen of this country, the greatest country in the world other than Israel, the USA, let me just say thank you Gov. Glenn Youngkin for donating that $43,750 to that fund. The good you do will be remembered forever in the record books of man for future generations and in the memories of us earthlings on earth right now. Thank you, Gov. Youngkin. Thank you so much for the good you do. Please keep up the good work.

Mark Alexander Ulrich, North Chesterfield