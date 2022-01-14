 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Youngkin should support, not reject, RGGI

Glenn Youngkin, the governor-elect of Virginia, recently announced his intention to withdraw from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

The RGGI is a multistate cooperative project with the goal of mobilizing market forces to reduce carbon emissions in the energy sector. Any move by Youngkin to remove Virginia from this sensible effort would be unwise, dangerous and irresponsible on many levels.

Climate change is here. It’s already affecting our livelihoods and our lives. We need to do everything possible to move from a fossil fuel-based energy economy to a renewable energy economy.

For example, sea level rise and flooding are major risks to Virginians and our financial health. Instead of ignoring the obvious, our governor-elect should support RGGI, which provides funds to help people switch to more efficient technology and to weatherize their homes, allowing for significantly lower energy bills. RGGI funds also support the Community Flood Preparedness Fund, which provides assistance to Virginia communities for flood prevention efforts.

Please tell Gov.-elect Youngkin to support and maintain programs that protect our communities and economic interests. 

Lillian Mezey, Crozet 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

