Letter: Youngkin should tell us where he stands

Donald Trump is quite right to insist that Glenn Youngkin "embrace the MAGA movement" ("Trump warns GOP nominee Youngkin," Sept. 25 news story). Youngkin has accepted Trump's endorsement, and he clearly wants the votes of the Trump base. But he is trying to keep Trump at arm's length, and he doesn't want to talk about the insurrection of Jan. 6 or who really won the last presidential election.

It won't do. If Youngkin is a Trump supporter, then he should embrace Trump's ideas publicly and explain his reasons. On the other hand, if Youngkin does not support Trump and Trumpism, then he should reject Trump's endorsement, repudiate the insurrection, and refute the Big Lie. But so long as Youngkin elides the issue, he remains complicit in sedition and deceit, no matter how hard he tries to hide it.

Tell us where you stand on democracy, Mr. Youngkin. And the same goes for every other Republican candidate.

Jeffery W. Scott, Narrows

 

