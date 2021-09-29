Letter: Youngkin would underfund highway maintenance

On Aug. 30, Glenn Youngkin announced if elected governor, he would suspend the recent Virginia gasoline tax increase. The recent tax increase raised the base Virginia gasoline tax rate from 17.2 to 26.2 cents per gallon and requires the rate to be adjusted annually based on inflation.

Additionally, the Virginia regional gasoline tax was increased from 2 to 4 cents to 7.6 cents per gallon, which is now uniformly charged everywhere in Virginia to address specific regional transportation issues, such as improvements to Interstate 81 in our region. Considering both the base and regional fuel taxes, Glenn Youngkin proposes to reduce the Virginia gasoline tax rate from about 36 cents per gallon to around 20 cents per gallon, a 45% reduction.

The 2019 Virginia Department of Transportation budget was approximately $5.4 billion. VDOT is responsible for operation, maintenance, and new construction of bridges and highways in Virginia counties and towns and for state roadways passing through Virginia cities. Approximately one quarter of VDOT revenues come from Virginia fuel taxes; other resources are federal funds, vehicle sales, license and user taxes, and tolls. Highway maintenance and operations represent 41% of the total VDOT expenditures, followed by 32% for highway systems construction.