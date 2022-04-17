Letter: Youngkin's energy policy is taking us backward

It's a glorious early Saturday morning in April, and I've again been given the wonderful opportunity to sit on a mountaintop peak in gorgeous Nelson County, and watch Mr. Fireball peek through the clouds, as it washes the region's beautiful mountains and clear streams in warmth and light. What a sight and thrill.

This visual brought to mind an unheralded, troubling story republished by the staff of Cardinal News recently, wherein the U.S. Forest Service was preparing to again dump via helicopter 230 tons of lime/sand on seven beautiful native trout streams in neighboring Augusta County.

What's going on, you ask? Seems Mother Nature's delicate pH balance has been disrupted in these pristine streams by acid rain, which is the byproduct of toxic mercury coal smoke. Please ponder the intent of these sad, necessary actions needed to "save the life" of seven key streams in 2022. How can this be, you ask.

Here's what Joby Timm, national forest supervisor, was quoted as saying about these actions:

“In a wilderness area known for sparkling cascades and breathtaking waterfalls, this project is vital to maintain clean water and healthy aquatic habitat. ... Three previous limestone treatments in these streams over the last 23 years have proven to be effective at increasing water pH, allowing native brook trout to return to these streams.”

Sooooo ... never mind that West Virginia Sen. Manchin continues to stifle Biden's climate agenda just to keep his own personal coal fortune growing, yet his actions continue to impact the quality of OUR pristine trout streams in Virginia. And never mind that three species of fish in beautiful Smith Mountain Lake have "limited consumption" warnings from similar coal-related issues.

Worse yet, our fringe Gov. Glenn Youngkin insists on moving Virginia backward to an energy mix that would ignore our Clean Energy Act, and again include toxic coal!

Here's the message, Governor: "Ain't Nobody Gonna Turn Me Around"... and you ain't gonna "Carry Me Back to Ole Virginny."

You see, Governor, We The People don't care about your foolish, fringe red-meat agenda. What we do care about is that your destructive agenda is preventing you from providing real, normal and wholesome governance to all Virginians.

Give it up, Governor.

Ed Reynolds, Roanoke