Jeff Schapiro ("The stubborn un-subtlety of Glenn Youngkin," June 3) informs us about Glenn Youngkin's determined effort to stem the flow of fentanyl into the United States by sending the National Guard to the border.

In this context, I came across a report ("Fentanyl Is Smuggled for U.S. Citizens By U.S. Citizens, Not Asylum Seekers," Sept. 14, 2022, David J. Bier) which claims that most fentanyl imported into the U.S. is imported by U.S. citizens for U.S. citizens, and at official border crossings, while the contribution of illegal immigrants to the fentanyl trade is minor.

What I found interesting is the source of the report: The CATO Institute is not usually associated with a left-wing agenda.

So I wonder what went wrong here. I can think of only two things that might have happened: Either Chinese hackers, with the help of the FBI and Hunter Biden, took over the CATO Institute's website, or the CATO Institute is controlled by a bunch of woke RINOs who are in cahoots with Chick-fil-A.

Michael Renardy, Blacksburg