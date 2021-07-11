Letter: Youngkin's leadership needed for Virginia

As a wife of a police officer for over 35 years, I have witnessed firsthand the selfless acts, dedication and sacrifices our brave men and women in law enforcement demonstrate daily as public servants. They serve with honor, professionalism, and courage during the most difficult of times and under the worst circumstances.

With a sworn oath, police officers place their lives at risk each day to protect our freedoms and uphold the law. They stand as our first line of defense, yet they are often demoralized, restrained in their abilities to enforce the law, and underfunded. Where is the respect for the law?

Over the years as a wife and mother, I have fought for resource officers in our school systems, advocated for qualified immunity, and supported pay raises for law enforcement for retention and recruitment. Sadly, under constant attacks, lack of respect, low pay and fear of the elimination of qualified immunity, many good police officers are leaving the profession at a record pace. Who will protect and serve?

That is why Glenn Youngkin is my choice for governor. Youngkin is a conservative leader who realizes the importance of public safety and respects the law. Youngkin will defend the police, not defund. He will keep Virginia safe by fighting to fund law enforcement with the resources and training necessary to best serve our communities.