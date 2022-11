I am embarrassed to be a Virginian and to have Glenn Youngkin as my governor. His comments [Oct. 28] following the attack on Paul Pelosi were appalling. He did say the Pelosi family are in his prayers, wishing Mr. Pelosi a full recovery — but he then went on to make this about politics. I know "politics is politics" but as a human sentiment, his comments are rude and unacceptable.