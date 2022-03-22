Letter: Youngster sets example for all of us

Thank you for acknowledging this little boy’s actions. There are many people in this world who put themselves before others, but this boy clearly cares for more than just himself. He is prioritizing other things and people first, which is something that should be recognized more often.

This little boy could have potentially put himself in danger for something that had little to almost nothing to do with him. This action shows much more about this boy than just the fact that he picked up some trash. It shows that he is a boy who is growing up to be someone whom you can depend on, and I think it’s important to emphasize the significance of that. Other kids may look at this article and be inspired by this little boy’s actions.