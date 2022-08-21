Letter: Your tax dollars at work

The Good Lord, I’m sure, is well pleased that our space program has successfully helped put a $10 billion robotic camera into the deep recesses of the universe. How can He not be? Who wouldn’t be? It’s not every day that humans get a chance to see where time began.

For me, I’m just thrilled that we didn’t waste all that money on foolish things — like food, housing and health care for the poor. Or maybe squandering millions on medical research to prevent the next pandemic, cure cancer and Alzheimer’s, or on our deteriorating infrastructure, or fragile power grid or throwing money away on trying to do something to stop crime and gun violence.

How ridiculous!

Now, as work on getting a human on Mars and back on the moon continues, I just hope NASA spends wisely.

Marty Horne, Roanoke