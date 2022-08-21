 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Your tax dollars at work

The Good Lord, I’m sure, is well pleased that our space program has successfully helped put a $10 billion robotic camera into the deep recesses of the universe. How can He not be? Who wouldn’t be? It’s not every day that humans get a chance to see where time began.

For me, I’m just thrilled that we didn’t waste all that money on foolish things — like food, housing and health care for the poor. Or maybe squandering millions on medical research to prevent the next pandemic, cure cancer and Alzheimer’s, or on our deteriorating infrastructure, or fragile power grid or throwing money away on trying to do something to stop crime and gun violence.

How ridiculous!

Now, as work on getting a human on Mars and back on the moon continues, I just hope NASA spends wisely. 

Marty Horne, Roanoke

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert