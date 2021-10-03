Letter: Your vote could save Virginia

The gubernatorial race in Virginia is clearly a battle between those who want to control your life and those who support individual freedom.

Terry McAuliffe, already a failed governor from 2014-18, is a lifetime politician who rode Clinton’s coat-tails to the governor’s mansion and has accomplished little.

He does not believe in school choice but instead offers nothing but throwing more money into failed public schools and emphasizing critical race theory.

He believes in higher taxes for all. He opposes right-to-work, opposes the Second Amendment, is pro late-term abortion.

He also opposes all fossil fuels and believes in radical green energy policies that would destroy the economy. (Can windmill power fly an airplane?)

When McAuliffe was governor, Virginia added fewer jobs than competitor states and Virginia’s GDP was slower than competitor states.

Glenn Younkin, however, is a political outsider, a self-made man, a fresh face, a successful CEO.

He is not beholden to political hacks. He articulates his ideas clearly, not using vague generalities.