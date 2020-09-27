Letter: Your vote

The 2020 general election is going to be another political circus. A blue tsunami is on its way to take out president Bone spur and Republicans are desperate to stop it. Republicans want to continue their "Don-The-Con-Plan" to shake down America for power and profit. Their plan, as usual, consists of suppressing and manipulating voting laws and rules to exclude Progressives and Independent voters. Republicans can't win an election without some form of cheating. Check out Wikipedia, "Voter Suppression in the United States." You'll see the methods Republicans use to suppress your Constitutional rights as a citizen.