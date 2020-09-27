Letter: Your vote

The 2020 general election is going to be another political circus. A blue tsunami is on its way to take out president Bone spur and Republicans are desperate to stop it. Republicans want to continue their "Don-The-Con-Plan" to shake down America for power and profit. Their plan, as usual, consists of suppressing and manipulating voting laws and rules to exclude Progressives and Independent voters. Republicans can't win an election without some form of cheating. Check out Wikipedia, "Voter Suppression in the United States." You'll see the methods Republicans use to suppress your Constitutional rights as a citizen.
Trump lies when he claims millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 and 2018 elections. His own voter fraud commission couldn't find a single voter fraud incident. Trump claims absentee voting will increase voter fraud...another Trump lie. He voted with an absentee ballot in the last election. Republicans attack Joe Biden's fitness to be president, but they avoid mentioning Trump's psychosis, porn star girlfriends, his convicted felons, insulting America's allies, his racism, bigotry, sexual perversion, pandering to Russian criminals and begging a Chinese dictator for help. Republicans have ignored his compulsive lying, putting children in cages, and his admitted extortion of Ukraine. People who glorify Trump for anything need serious counseling. North Koreans do the same thing for their "Supreme Leader." If they refuse, they're executed.
Most of Trump's supporters are still in denial about the "chosen one's" corruption. His incompetence and ignorance have killed thousands of Americans because he lied about the seriousness of the COVID-19 virus. Many of those who go to a Trump rally will be infected, some will die. Ignorance is as deadly as COVID-19. Fortunately, Virginia voters, who want to avoid crowds, can vote with absentee ballots without any restrictions.
America has had enough of Trump's Republicans giving him a license to steal and a get out of jail free card. If you want four more years of Trump's ignorance and lies, Pence's hypocrisy, McConnell's obstruction and Barr's crooked justice department, you must be rich, a criminal, a Russian or just plain stupid. "We the people" deserve better.
KEN WILSON
MARTINSVILLE
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!