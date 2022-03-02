Letter: 'You've got (too much) mail'

Many days after getting my stack of unwanted mail I have said once again, why? Why? Why are all of these companies sending monies, checks, merchandise and of course many address labels? This year I did not even need to buy Christmas cards as I received so many. Today I just received too many not to write and ask for someone to explain how it helps sending out monies you could be using to help the cause you are asking monies to help. Today's mail brought a check for $10, plus three $10 gift cards to grocery stores to be used by a military family, a check for $2.50, and cash — total of 18 cents. Some days there are dollar bills.
I have tried sending monies back asking to take me off the mailing list, especially to companies that have a stamped envelope. Decided just not to reply to them any longer and tear up the checks. Do they really make more monies by sending out monies? Someone who works for a nonprofit that handles this type of sending monies, etc., please answer and tell me it is worth it. I have decided I am keeping the change, and tearing up the checks. I receive so many daily. Thank you for explaining, as I sure do not understand.
Melinda Setzer, Roanoke