Letter: 'You've got (too much) mail'

Many days after getting my stack of unwanted mail I have said once again, why? Why? Why are all of these companies sending monies, checks, merchandise and of course many address labels? This year I did not even need to buy Christmas cards as I received so many. Today I just received too many not to write and ask for someone to explain how it helps sending out monies you could be using to help the cause you are asking monies to help. Today's mail brought a check for $10, plus three $10 gift cards to grocery stores to be used by a military family, a check for $2.50, and cash — total of 18 cents. Some days there are dollar bills.