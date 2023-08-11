The temperature of the earth is determined by the greenhouse gases in the atmosphere and also by our reflective surfaces. The carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane that we are adding and ice that we are melting will increase the temperature more tomorrow. We have no way to remove CO2 or methane or to restore ice; it is like driving a car with no brakes.

The super-hot sun shines the full spectrum of radiation and the atmosphere is totally transparent to most of that. Snow and ice reflect part of it, sending it right back out into space. The earth also radiates, but much less than the sun and mainly infrared.

The atmosphere, like glass, passes the incoming light very well, but absorbs some of the infrared. For millennia the absorbed heat and radiated heat balanced at a livable temperature.

We now have more CO2 and more methane so the earth warms until it produces enough radiation to get through the atmosphere and balance what is absorbed from the sun.

Methane heats the earth at 80 times the rate of CO2 but decays away in about 20 years instead of centuries.

We had intended to get control of warming before we reached the tipping points, but we failed. The earth is now hot enough that the permafrost is melting. The permafrost is frozen stuff that rotted millennia ago including methane. The other tipping point comes from melting white ice and snow cover that previously reflected the sun’s radiation. We are absorbing more and radiating less even if we stop adding to the problem. Passing the tipping points means that our brakeless car is now going downhill.

What can we do to fix it? I have no idea! But we could start with taking our foot off the gas pedal. Our president, the environmental president, permitted new oil exploration in wild places and passed legislation allowing the Mountain Valley Pipeline to be exempt from all its legal transgressions. Those are commitments to keep our foot on the gas for another 20 years. We are in very deep trouble with no known solution, and we still have the pedal to the metal.

Bob Peckman, Roanoke