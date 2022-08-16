Letters: Please give conservative viewpoints more ink

We’ll, I’m not sure about this, but The Roanoke Times may have set a new editorial page record by displaying not one, not two or even three, but (count them) five editorials/commentaries espousing liberal and/or — I shudder to use the misleading term — “progressive”-themed talking points.

From regurgitating the tired “Unite the Right” debacle in Charlottesville in 2017 to lecturing about “universal justice,” thinly veiled denouncements of “authoritarian politicians” (i.e. Donald Trump), Leonard Pitts fulminating against evil political parties who are out to deny every minority group in the country the right to exist to, finally, my old pal Jeff Schapiro who, in his every column — in the snarkiest manner possible — attacks Glenn Youngkin, who had the temerity to defeat [Jeff's] favorite bag man, Terry McAuliffe.

There you have it: a perfect five for five. Liberals 5, conservatives 0. As a result, would it be too much to ask for those few Times readers left who still view things from a middle-of-the-road or (gasp) conservative perspective a little attention and respect and include some comments/editorial to which we can relate? It might even keep us as subscribers for at least a little while longer!

Dennis Crowley, Roanoke