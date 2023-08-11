When the Mountain Valley Pipeline arrived in the Roanoke area, it reminded me of my youth and the circus. There were those who wanted it there, and those who did not!

The same as now, except that now the MVP is a political thing. Democrats hate pipelines, Republicans not so much!

Virginia Democrats, apparently headed by Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, carry a lot of influence in our courts, and had stopped MVP “cold”! But then politics changed things — the “Democratic double cross.”

Ol’ Joe Biden needed help passing legislation, and called in West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who wanted the MVP for his state, to assure his reelection.

All it took was a nod from Warner and Kaine, and a wink from Biden to bring the MVP circus back to town — and the circus is here again.

Now the MVP is back, but it’s the same ol’ same ol’ “circus” — Democratic protestors, Democratic hecklers with their placards, NIMBY (not in my backyard) clowns, high wire performers swinging from trees.

Phillip Unger, Daleville