Removing Lee statue in DC is mistake
According to the October 3 op-ed “Virginia seeks replacement for Lee,” I want to offer a reason as to why this is a mistake. When the Commonwealth of Virginia was ordered to force, by military action against the seceding Southern States, back into the Union, the reply in Virginia was to change their vote against secession to secession. Robert E. Lee, a U.S Army officer, was personally against secession. In good conscience he could not bear arms against fellow Virginians, resigned his commission and accepted a commission in the Confederate States Army. In the war he fought with integrity and all his strength and breath.
Nonetheless, his army was defeated. Many CSA soldiers asked his blessing for a continuing battle against the Union Army in what we would call a guerilla war. He did not bless them but urged them to be “good citizens in your new country.” As President of Washington College, he urged reconciliation between the two warring factions as his hope for the future was Reconciliation.
If it were not for Robert E. Lee, trusted and beloved, there could have commenced fighting for a thousand years, because the effects of the war on the South were horrendous. Only Robert E. Lee could have avoided that consequence of a military invasion of the South which included injury to combatants and citizens alike. We in America owe Robert E. Lee grateful thanks throughout every generation forever that our country was not torn further asunder by continuing guerilla war.
To remove his statue in the U.S. Capitol would be a mistake of colossal proportions based on a complete misunderstanding of the man who saved the U.S. for the foreseeable future.
Gail Tansil Lambert,
Roanoke
Yes, Mr. Casey, it could be worse
I agree with the facts outlined in Dan Casey’s “Things could be far worse for Jerry Falwell Jr., Liberty University”, in the August 25 Roanoke Times. As additional facts are revealed it invariably will get worse for all concerned.
Mr. Casey outlines five facts in Jerry and Becki’s defense. After all there was no homosexual activity involved and the man involved was not a minor. The mere absence of a crime does not constitute innocence, i.e. the absence of conflict does not necessarily mean peace. Secondly, Casey mentions husbands watching their wives with other men is “not-too-uncommon among married couples.” Because “everybody else is doing it” goes back to the bandwagon approach which asserts that since the majority of people choose a particular course of action, it must be the right choice. Really? It remains to be seen whether Mr. Granda is indeed guilty of blackmail, which of course is a felony. Another plus mentioned for the Falwells was, to our knowledge, Becki did not become pregnant during this affair and therefore did not have to face the possibility of abortion. Yes, it could have been worse for both the Falwells and Liberty University.
Finally, Mr. Casey asserts Jerry and Becki exemplified their Christian faith in the way they have responded amid this tempest. After all, “Jerry has forgiven Becki for her inappropriate personal relationship and she, apparently, has forgiven him for his inattentiveness…..” Yes, forgiveness is at the heart of Christianity, and God can and does forgive anything.
However, true forgiveness is more than being sorry you were caught. Forgiveness should never be taken lightly. It involves contrition or remorse with the intention of never repeating the offense. It remains to be seen whether Jerry and Becki have requested and received true forgiveness.
Even if forgiveness is granted, there are still consequences and backlashes of wrong choices. We all live with consequences of past mistakes. Sadly, what these look like for Jerry Jr., Becki and Liberty University will be played out in years to come.
Yes, Mr. Casey, it could be worse, but so could the COVID-19 numbers.
Teena Trent,
Roanoke
Follow up with an in-depth study
Re: Prince Edward County article on Oct. 12 (“Newly expanded driving tour in Southside Virginia highlights civil rights in education”), having been in the class of 1967 at Hampden-Sydney, I had the great fortune of getting to know Danny Morton and some of his compatriots just after the public schools reopened. While your article is well thought out, I think the most amazing aftermath of the disjointed and sporadic education for the local black children is how well most of them overcame those disadvantages and thrived. An in-depth study of their successes would be a wonderful follow up to this first publication. The history of Mercy Seat Baptist Church is its own case in point.
Stephen D. Beck,
Glasgow
A personal lesson from the balony
As a “sophisticated and self-righteous” college freshman, I confronted the manager of the local movie theater and asked why he once had a “Colored Balcony” sign in his lobby to segregate his patrons. His sad response to me was, “That’s just the way it was back then.”
Years later, as a high school history teacher, my lessons included a unit on the Civil War which was void of any emphasis on the inhumanity of slavery. Again, years later, if I was challenged about this by an ex-student, I would probably have made the same impotent response as the theater manager, “That’s just the way it was back then.”
I wonder what similar lessons I need to learn today?
Peter Mullen,
Roanoke
God spoke through the prophets
This is a response to the letter dated October 4: “Consider what Christ said and did.” That writer argues that Christ was silent on pro-life issues and the practice of homosexuality, implying that Jesus was not concerned about such things. An argument from silence is often a weak argument. Christians believe that Christ is God, and God spoke and acted during both the Old Testament and the New Testament eras. God spoke directly to his audience, and he spoke through his prophets.
While Jesus offered grace, he upheld the Old Testament Law (Matt. 5:17-20) that defines sin. He also upheld civil law and order (Matt. 22:15-21; Rom. 13:1). God condemned homosexual acts, murder, and a host of other sins (Matt. 5; Gen. 18, 19; Rom. 1, 2; 1 Cor. 6:9-11). He upheld the sanctity of life—even the lives of pre-born and little children (Psalm 139:13-16; Deut. 12:31). Jesus forgave those who turned from sin, not those who celebrate it (Luke 5:32; John 8:1-11; John 3:16-18). We are all sinners, but Jesus offers forgiveness. See testimonies of such love at www.changedmovement.com, and https://christiananswers.net/life/stories-abortion.html.
Douglas F. Turner,
Roanoke
