Yes, Mr. Casey, it could be worse

Mr. Casey outlines five facts in Jerry and Becki’s defense. After all there was no homosexual activity involved and the man involved was not a minor. The mere absence of a crime does not constitute innocence, i.e. the absence of conflict does not necessarily mean peace. Secondly, Casey mentions husbands watching their wives with other men is “not-too-uncommon among married couples.” Because “everybody else is doing it” goes back to the bandwagon approach which asserts that since the majority of people choose a particular course of action, it must be the right choice. Really? It remains to be seen whether Mr. Granda is indeed guilty of blackmail, which of course is a felony. Another plus mentioned for the Falwells was, to our knowledge, Becki did not become pregnant during this affair and therefore did not have to face the possibility of abortion. Yes, it could have been worse for both the Falwells and Liberty University.