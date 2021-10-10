Local and state elections are important

I know that some people only vote in the years of presidential elections. They feel that is the only important time to vote. But, the fact is your vote is going to count for so much more in local elections, particularly this year.

The governor’s race appears to be extremely close.

The election in Christiansburg appears to be even closer. Six individuals are running for three Town Council seats, and three candidates are running for the office of mayor.

The results of the election for council and mayor will have an effect on the progress and quality of life for the citizens of Christiansburg for years.

The importance of the mayor’s race is particularly important. Voters want to support an individual who they can trust, who is reliable, and has the experience to continue to make the town of Christiansburg a place that the citizens can be proud of.

People do not have to wait to vote until November 2, 2021. Early voters can vote at the Government Center any day of the week

The important thing is to study the candidates and vote. This is your town and you have an opportunity to be involved and have a voice.

STEVE HUPPERT