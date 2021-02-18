Many GOP lawmakers are as guilty as Trump

Jan. 6 Trump instigated a mob to overturn a legal election and install him President. The term insurgency, being bantered around in the media, to describe the mob’s actions is a very white washed version of their goal; a coup, i.e. the overthrow of the U.S. government.

Representatives voting against impeaching Trump on these grounds either did not want to acknowledge Trump’s transgressions, alienate his base, or acknowledge their own complicity. Kevin McCarthy’s argument that it would further divide the country to impeach Trump is equivalent to a defense attorney in a murder trial arguing that conviction would anger the defendant’s family. Lawmakers supporting Trump are complicit in the Jan. 6 attack because they added credibility to his stolen election claims and emboldened his supporters. They stood behind him in spite of 30 failed lawsuits to show voter fraud, the statements of Chris Krebs (Trumps appointed Cyber Security Head) that Dominion voting machines were not compromised and that this was the most secure election ever, and William Barr’s conclusion that there wasn’t evidence of enough fraud to alter the election.