Missing words
0 comments

Missing words

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Due to a production error, the closing lines of Thursday's editorial about the State of Franklin were cut off: "Now, Republicans in Virginia may not like this — they have a hard time winning now; they’d have a harder time without Southwest Virginia. And this may not be good for the people of Southwest Virginia, either. Our school systems are subsidized by the state government, which means they’re subsidized by Northern Virginia. We wouldn’t like having to pay for them on our own. But if Republicans ever need to find a new state, Franklin’s been there all along."

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Mask wearing

This is in response to the Dave Noller July 7 letter about mask wearing in Blacksburg local stores.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News