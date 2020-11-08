No fear, Christiansburg Parks and Recreation Dept. stepped on Halloween

Town of Christiansburg’s Halloween event a success

For the last nine months, COVID-19 has changed almost everything that we are involved in each day. On Oct. 31, it was Halloween’s turn. Parents were reluctant to have their children go house to house trick or treating with the possibility of them catching the virus.

The Christiansburg Parks and Recreation Department felt something should be done to help everyone with the Halloween spirit. It organized a drive-through trick or treat at the Recreation Center from 5 to 8 p.m.

The drive-through had ghosts, witches, headless horseman, skeletons and other assorted Halloween figures (I was relieved — I was sure they would have a picture of me, but I was spared).

By the end of the evening, 750 cars with approximately 3,500 treaters had passed through. The event produced many smiles from the kids, and relief from the parents.

A special thanks goes to the Christiansburg Parks and Recreation staff.

(These comments are mine and do not represent the opinions of the town of Christiansburg or the Christiansburg Town Council.)

STEVE HUPPERT

Christiansburg Town Council member