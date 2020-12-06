NRV Sunday letters: The Lyric and lights

The Lyric—a wonderful inexpensive treat
Holiday entertaining this year is difficult because of the pandemic. How do you entertain a group of family, friends and neighbors? I discovered a very affordable entertainment location in Blacksburg: The Lyric!
Last weekend I invited 25 friends, mostly children, to watch the movie “Frozen.” We had the theater to ourselves. The concession stand was open for snacks. The kids and their parents had a great time.
Private showings of current films at The Lyric are only $125. Because of the governor’s distancing orders, only 25 persons can attend at the present time. But that will soon be increased to 50 persons.
The theater requires face masks to enter. Most seats are roped off, so the audience sits in groups of two to four persons.
But in spite of the pandemic safety measures, everyone in my group had a great time.
This is a great way to celebrate the holidays safely with your family and friends.
I recommend this entertainment outlet to everyone.
The Lyric goes out of the way to maintain safety during the pandemic.
The price is very affordable for groups. You can contact them at genmanager@thelyric.com for more information or call 951-4771.
Thanks to the staff and volunteers at The Lyric for making this theater available to the public under difficult circumstances.
Ernie Bentley, Pilot
Lights for Christmas
arrive earlyI was somewhat surprised the day after Thanksgiving when people started putting up their Christmas lights. That is not that unusual; Christmas lights have been going up every Christmas since Edward Johnson, an associate of Thomas Edison, started the tradition in 1882 to honor Jesus as the “Light of the World.”
But I was surprised when my neighbors were putting up lights before the beginning of December. I also noticed that homes that normally did not put up decorations were involved in the stringing of lights, and people who usually put up lights were putting up more illumination than usual.
I feel the reason for the timing and additional lights are for people to say how pleased they are to see the holidays and to say good-bye to 2020.
With the type of year we have all experienced in 2020 this is certainly a time to feel good about something; the decoration and lights of Christmas are what we need.
So, as you drive around town in the coming weeks and observe the lights of Christmas, it is a way of saying we in this together and we are going to get out of this together.
On behalf of the employees of the town of Christiansburg and the Christiansburg Town Council, we wish you happy holidays and a super new year
Steve Huppert,
Christiansburg Town Council member
(The comments in this letter do not necessarily represent to opinions of the town of Christiansburg or the entire Christiansburg Town Council)
