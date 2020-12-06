NRV Sunday letters: The Lyric and lights

The price is very affordable for groups. You can contact them at genmanager@thelyric.com for more information or call 951-4771.

Thanks to the staff and volunteers at The Lyric for making this theater available to the public under difficult circumstances.

Ernie Bentley, Pilot

Lights for Christmas

arrive earlyI was somewhat surprised the day after Thanksgiving when people started putting up their Christmas lights. That is not that unusual; Christmas lights have been going up every Christmas since Edward Johnson, an associate of Thomas Edison, started the tradition in 1882 to honor Jesus as the “Light of the World.”

But I was surprised when my neighbors were putting up lights before the beginning of December. I also noticed that homes that normally did not put up decorations were involved in the stringing of lights, and people who usually put up lights were putting up more illumination than usual.

I feel the reason for the timing and additional lights are for people to say how pleased they are to see the holidays and to say good-bye to 2020.