Passing along some VML information
Recently, the annual Virginia Municipal League conference was held in Leesburg, Va. I attended several sessions that I thought citizens would be interested in reading about.
The sessions I attended dealt with electric vehicles, solar and wind power and retailing trends.
On electric vehicles:
There are 30,000 electric cars in Virginia.
California is the leader in the number of electric cars.
It takes approximately eight to 10 hours to completely recharge an electric car at your home
Currently 80% of electric cars are recharged at homes.
Public charging stations are being developed. The public recharging stations can recharge cars in a shorter time frame. Some require payment.
Electric cars cost about 8 cents an hour to recharge, which is cheaper than the cost of gas operated vehicles.
It is expected that by 2030 50% of cars will be electric.
On solar and wind power:
Currently there are around 300,000 homes with solar power in the United States.
The number of solar homes has doubled in Virginia in the last couple of years.
Eighty percent of the solar panels are on roof tops.
Solar panels have a life expectance of 30 to 40 years (They decrease in power about five percent a year.).
In the past, most solar panels were made in China. Today, more and more are made in the United States.
It is estimating that in the future solar panels will remain the same size, but the productivity of each panel will increase.
The top five solar states are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maine, and Maryland.
Solar has created over 4,000 new jobs in Virginia.
The solar motto is: ”Save the planet, save your money.”
The Department of Energy reported that the use of offshore wind grew by 24% in 2020.
The increase is due to a large part by the Virginia Offshore Wind program that is being developed in the Commonwealth.
The wind project is being developed off the Virginia coast.
Dominion Energy completed a wind project in 2020 will provide electric power for 3,000 Virginia homes.
When phase two is completed another 660,000 homes will be powered with clean affordable power.
On retailing trends:
The battle between retail and online shopping has accelerated in the United States because of COVID-19.
Twenty-five percent of the U.S. population works in retail.
Currently online sales only account for 15% of total retail sales.
Seventy-six percent of shoppers prefer to shop in stores.
The average retailer makes $35,000 per year.
COVID helped to change the retail picture.
Drive throughs have become part of life in America.
Every community has its retailing challenges.
STEVE HUPPERT
Christiansburg Town Council member
Note: Huppert's letter does not necessarily represent the opinions of other council members or town staff.