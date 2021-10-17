Passing along some VML information

The number of solar homes has doubled in Virginia in the last couple of years.

Eighty percent of the solar panels are on roof tops.

Solar panels have a life expectance of 30 to 40 years (They decrease in power about five percent a year.).

In the past, most solar panels were made in China. Today, more and more are made in the United States.

It is estimating that in the future solar panels will remain the same size, but the productivity of each panel will increase.

The top five solar states are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maine, and Maryland.

Solar has created over 4,000 new jobs in Virginia.

The solar motto is: ”Save the planet, save your money.”

The Department of Energy reported that the use of offshore wind grew by 24% in 2020.

The increase is due to a large part by the Virginia Offshore Wind program that is being developed in the Commonwealth.

The wind project is being developed off the Virginia coast.

Dominion Energy completed a wind project in 2020 will provide electric power for 3,000 Virginia homes.