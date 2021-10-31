Re-elect Mayor Barber in Christiansburg

Councilman [Sam] Bishop is a fine gentleman and we appreciate his service for the past few years on Town Council. Also, we appreciate his service in the military and his many years of service with law enforcement. Mr. Bishop stated in the forum that he would seek out other leaders to provide solutions to problems. He seems to have no exact plan on how to run the town of Christiansburg, and would seek advice from others. He would like to have controlled growth in the town; ask property owners to build less expensive homes; and also mentioned he would ask property owners to “give up” their property for affordable housing.

Councilwoman [Johana] Hicks did not listen to the questions being asked and kept asking that questions be repeated. Ms. Hicks seemed to “make faces” when the other candidates were speaking. This was disrespectful to the other candidates. When asked a question, Ms. Hicks did not answer the question and talked about something totally unrelated to the question at hand. She seemed to be working on her computer since she was not in full view of the screen and seemed to not pay attention while the other candidates were speaking. In the two years since Ms. Hicks has been on Town Council, her goal has been controversial and she challenges other members of council. She makes such challenges without doing her homework and without knowing all the facts.