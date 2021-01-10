Recent Christiansburg pandemic grant funding has added up

Grant funding added up to help Christiansburg businesses

During 2020 many of us have had tremendous personal and financial problems. Particularly the business sector of Christiansburg.

If I was not on the Christiansburg Town Council, I would not be aware of some of the measures the town has implemented through the Cares Act, to try and support our local businesses.

Located below is a list of the grant funding that the town has distributed to local businesses during the pandemic:

• Small Business Recovery Grant, $285,515.

• Nonprofit Recovery Grant, $207,964.

• Childcare Providers Recovery Grant, $261,501.

• Hotel/motel Recovery Grant, $169,500.

• Dining Expansion Grant, $192,519.

That is a total of over $1 million.

Hopefully the grant funding with the stimulus checks that are currently being allocated will help protect Christiansburg businesses until the end of the pandemic, which I hope is on the horizon.

Steve Huppert