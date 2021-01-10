 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recent Christiansburg pandemic grant funding has added up
0 comments

Recent Christiansburg pandemic grant funding has added up

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Grant funding added up to help Christiansburg businesses

During 2020 many of us have had tremendous personal and financial problems. Particularly the business sector of Christiansburg.

If I was not on the Christiansburg Town Council, I would not be aware of some of the measures the town has implemented through the Cares Act, to try and support our local businesses.

Located below is a list of the grant funding that the town has distributed to local businesses during the pandemic:

• Small Business Recovery Grant, $285,515.

• Nonprofit Recovery Grant, $207,964.

• Childcare Providers Recovery Grant, $261,501.

• Hotel/motel Recovery Grant, $169,500.

• Dining Expansion Grant, $192,519.

That is a total of over $1 million.

Hopefully the grant funding with the stimulus checks that are currently being allocated will help protect Christiansburg businesses until the end of the pandemic, which I hope is on the horizon.

Steve Huppert

Christiansburg Town Council

Note: The comments are Huppert's and do not necessarily represent those of other town council members or other town government officials

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Cline should resign

Congressman Ben Cline, your candidate lost by over 7,000,000 votes, 51.4 to 46.9 %, 306 to 232 electoral votes. You have, however, added your …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert