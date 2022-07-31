Resource officers are armed guards

The city of Roanoke, as well as Roanoke County and Montgomery County, have recently decided to hire more resource officers for their schools.

For Montgomery County, the total number of officers would be eight. The officers are meant to protect our students from shooters. How sad that Montgomery County alone will now have to support eight more police officers in its schools than exist in all the schools of Germany, or of France, or of a number of other industrialized countries.

The sad truth is that school shootings are a largely American phenomenon. It is an “exceptionalism” we can hardly be proud of. In fact, we invented some Orwellian language to disguise our own embarrassment. We call the people we hire “resource officers.” What resource, exactly, do they represent? Let us be honest: They are armed guards. We see a need for them, and we are willing to spend taxpayers’ money on them. Countries without shooters also don’t need guards. Even when we have these guards, they often turn out to be of marginal use. The massacre of school children in Uvalde, Texas, sadly, had so many police, but so little protection.

Mass shootings get headlines, but they have fewer overall victims than “normal” incidences of gun violence. Virtually every day we learn about them. They occur with such frequency that we barely take notice of them anymore. They don’t even make it to the front pages of our papers.

All shootings have one thing in common, and one thing only: They involve guns. Unlike the rain that splashes on our windows, guns are not a natural phenomenon that is beyond our control. A British reporter recently asked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a paragon of modern American politics, to explain why, in contrast to other industrialized countries, the United States has so many shootings. “We in America just love our guns,” was her response.

We produce the guns, we purchase them, and we use and abuse them. Our laws, enacted by our representatives, permit their wide distribution in the country. We all are morally responsible for permitting the gun violence to continue. “Resource officers” are a mere aspirin on our cancer. It is time that we attack the cancer.

Arnold Schuetz

Blacksburg