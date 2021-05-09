Stop COVID-19

Last week President Biden set the goal of 70% of the population in the United States to be vaccinated by July 4th.

I would hope the New River Valley could surpass that percentage.

Getting the shot not only helps individuals, but the community. There are very few reasons why people should not get vaccinated. Considering the millions of individuals who have been vaccinated there have been few cases with side effects.

No lines. You can walk in and out, 20 minutes and you are done.

In some places people are being bribed to get shots. Gift cards, free hamburgers, in New York free marijuana cigarettes if a person shows their COVID-19 card.

I think that is sad and unfortunate.

If you have not gotten your shot go on and do it. You will feel better mentally and physically and the New River Valley will be a safer place to live.

Let’s go for 90 percent by July 4th.

STEVE HUPPERT

Christiansburg Town Council member

Note: These are Huppert’s comments and do not necessarily represent the opinions of members of the Christiansburg staff or other town council members.