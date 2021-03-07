To the Christiansburg community – an honor it has been!

Another local election season is shaping up here in the New River Valley, with candidate petitions due in early June.

Fifteen years ago, when local elections in Christiansburg were held in May, this naïve native threw his hat in the ring for the first time and went for broke. Surprisingly, the citizens of Christiansburg saw fit to give this guy a chance. The platform was simple — increase town government transparency, increase recreational offerings (trails, sidewalks and park spaces), and promote commercial investment and re-investment. Without going into detail, the progress in these areas since 2006 has been nothing short of remarkable – Christiansburg is indeed THE place to live, work and play. As Ronald Reagan might say, it is morning in Christiansburg — and the future is shaping up to be amazing!

The credit for this progress lies entirely with the citizens of Christiansburg. You have consistently paid attention to the issues, candidate platforms and performances, and elected sincere and deliberate candidates to fulfill the expressed desires of the community.

The consortium of leaders on town council and staff over the last 15 years is similarly impressive. We have laughed, loved, scrapped and even cried together at times in carrying out the responsibilities of public service. The town has been — and is — in the best of hands.