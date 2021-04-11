Vote Blevins on April 24

On April 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. a Republican primary will be held to decide the nominee for the 7th District House of Delegates.

Individuals do not need to be a Republican to vote in the primary. Citizens can vote at the Government Center in Montgomery County, the Jessie Peterman Library in Floyd, and the New River Valley Fairground in Pulaski County.

I would encourage voters to support Sherri Blevins. She is a member of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors, a small business owner, and one of the leaders in the development of the Park & Ride off I-81. She is very familiar with Southwestern Virginia.

Vote Sherri Blevins in the Republican primary on April 24.

STEVE HUPPERT

Christiansburg Town Council member

Note: The comments are Huppert's and do not necessarily represent the opinions of the town of Christiansburg staff or other town council members. The April 24 GOP primary will also decide the District D Montgomery County supervisor nomination; that's a contest between incumbent Todd King and Dale Buckner.