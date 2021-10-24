Vote Brian Kitts on Nov. 2

I have been an independent voter my entire voting life. I have always voted for the individual who I thought would best represent Southwest Virginia, whether the individual was an independent, Democratic or Republican.

As the population of Southwest Virginia declines the individual representing this area in Richmond becomes more and more important. The person needs to be considered by members of the Virginia General Assembly as someone who will be respected for their attitude concerning Southwest Virginia.

The 7th District needs a person who is dressed for business, not a cowgirl.

We need someone who knows Southwest Virginia, who has lived here and will work to help create jobs, the economy and education.

With that in mind I have decided to support Brian Kitts in his race [against Marie March]. He is a veteran who will support veterans and the people in the district with a desire to make the area grow and prosper in the future.

Vote Brian Kitts.

Steve Huppert

Christiansburg Town Council member

Note: Huppert’s opinions do not necessarily reflect those of town officials or other members of the council.