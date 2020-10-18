 Skip to main content
Vote yes on Amendment 1
Vote yes on Amendment 1

The dictionary says the definition of gerrymander is: “To give one political party an electoral majority in a large number of districts while concentrating the voting strength.”

Basically what the dictionary is saying is, gerrymandering takes votes away from citizens and gives them to politicians. That is not right. Citizens want their vote to count.

If you vote yes on Election Day for a statewide referendum on the matter your vote will support giving the power to draw legislative and congressional districts to a bipartisan commission. It would vote on how your district should be shaped.

Today, throughout the state of Virginia one district after another has been gerrymandered. It is sad and unfortunate.

I encourage you to vote yes on Amendment 1 on Election Day.

These comments are mine and are not that of the town of Christiansburg or the Christiansburg Town Council.

STEVE HUPPERT

Christiansburg Town Council member

