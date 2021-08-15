Why not get the vaccine?

Everyone is tired of hearing about the pandemic. It seems like it has been a part of our lives for years. But, unfortunately it is still here, and it seems to be stronger than ever.

What bothers me is the number of people who have not been vaccinated. In Montgomery County the number of fully vaccinated individuals is less than 50%. The question is why, why is the figure so low. The shot is available, and its’ free. If you get the shot the chances of you getting the virus are very low.

The question remains, is it time for the leaders of the community to take a more active/positive stance concerning the virus. To talk about it, to encourage people to step forward and get the vaccinated...

Several days ago I spoke to Christiansburg Police Chief Mark Sisson about the virus. He explained to me that he had recently talked to members of his department and encouraged them to get the vaccine. He told me that shortly afterward five additional members of his department were vaccinated.

That is what needs to be done, that is the type of leadership that makes Christiansburg and Montgomery County a better place to live. You don’t have to yell or shout, just show people that you care.