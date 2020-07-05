Re: Keith Franklin's recent commentary concerning Pastor Jerry Falwell and Governor Jim Justice:
. . . "what breaks my heart is the Christian Stage from which this" holier than thou, judgmental person quoting bible scripture ("Matthew 7:12-22") like you wrote in your recent letter. My dear preacher want-to-be Franklin, I can only assume that you have a personal hate or grudge against Pastor Falwell and/or Governor Jim Justice. How dare you use "Letters to the Editor" to proclaim your jackleg preaching!
From this alleged hate/grudge towards Pastor Falwell and/or Governor Justice, you're assuming your "P. T. Barnum wide gate" theory is why they're conspiring against the totally radical left administration we currently have in our Virginia capital.
Pastor Falwell is simply saying the radical left Virginia administration is going too far with their radical left agenda! GUNS, jackleg preacher Franklin, GUNS! Wake up and smell the gunpowder! For this reason I would follow them and be honored as first in line for a West Virginia address!
Why, even our governor has the audacity to speak on video that he would approve the murder of a new-born baby if the doctor and the mother agree to this devilish act. I believe the governor want-to be calls himself a Christian??? I will not judge the governor want-to-be. I'll let God handle the judging in his own perfect way.
Preacher want-to-be Franklin, if you're a minister or outstanding example of a leading member in a particular church, please be so kind as to let me know the location. I would never want to risk my salvation by darkening the doors of your church.
Try becoming a loving, humble servant of the Bible you so quickly misquote!
Remember the famous old saying: Don't quit your daytime job. You'll never make it as a jackleg preacher!
DALE WILLIAMS
BLUE RIDGE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.