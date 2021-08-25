 Skip to main content
Winfrey: Can we save our democracy?
Most Americans promote communities of mutual respect. We honor everyone's freedom to pursue their own goals in free markets.

But there is a very vocal fringe group of Trump supporters who want to return to the days of white male supremacy. They have become a danger to our democracy. The Proud Boys and QAnon even threaten to kill all those they consider their enemies. The battle is ongoing.

We must end the filibuster and the Electoral College. We must take the Jan. 6 Capitol attackers to court. We cannot afford to wait. We must save our democracy while there is still time.

John Winfrey, Lexington

