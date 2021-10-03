Your vote could save Virginia

The gubernatorial race in Virginia is clearly a battle between those who want to control your life and those who support individual freedom.
Terry McAuliffe, already a failed governor from 2014-18, is a lifetime politician who rode Clinton’s coat-tails to the governor’s mansion and has accomplished little.
He does not believe in school choice but instead offers nothing but throwing more money into failed public schools and emphasizing critical race theory.
He believes in higher taxes for all. He opposes right-to-work, opposes the Second Amendment, is pro late-term abortion.
He also opposes all fossil fuels and believes in radical green energy policies that would destroy the economy. (Can windmill power fly an airplane?)
When McAuliffe was governor, Virginia added fewer jobs than competitor states and Virginia’s GDP was slower than competitor states.
Glenn Younkin, however, is a political outsider, a self-made man, a fresh face, a successful CEO.
He is not beholden to political hacks. He articulates his ideas clearly, not using vague generalities.
His plan for education includes raising standards, school choice, protecting advanced math classes, and refocusing on the fundamentals of reading, writing and math. Critical race theory will not be allowed.
Youngkin wants to retain Virginia’s right-to-work status; workers should choose whether or not to join a union rather than being forced to pay dues.
Growing the economy is a top priority for Youngkin. Virginia ranks 41st in the country in the recovery of jobs lost to the pandemic. The labor force participation rate is the lowest in recorded history. Lowering taxes and incentivizing businesses to move to Virginia will jump-start the economy.
Youngkin respects parental and employee rights, not mandates. Election integrity is top on his agenda.
There are many more examples; the candidates differ on almost everything. McAuliffe feels he can win simply by calling Youngkin a Trump guy. Glenn Youngkin is a man that is smart enough to separate President Trump’s accomplishments from his personal flamboyances.
Forget the Republican – Democrat labels. Vote to save Virginia. We’ve had eight years of disastrous leadership in Virginia. It’s time to change course. Choose Youngkin for a better life for you, your children, and Virginia.
Deborah Ring
Radford