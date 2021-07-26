Online comments on editorial page content are paused

We are turning off reader comments on editorial page content for the week to give some of our most active participants a little time to reconsider their online behavior.

In recent weeks we've received a dozen or more, sometimes many, many more, complaints of abusive comments, every morning. Each comment must be individually checked. Often these comments flagged as being abusive are simply differences of opinion. Sometimes they involve middle-school level name-calling. (Actually, that’s an insult to middle-schoolers.)

This is not a good use of our editing time. After a weeklong pause, we'll reinstate commenting on the editorial page with the hope that our online community can share opinions without devolving into personal insults or demeaning comments, or hitting the abusive comment flag just because you disagree with someone else’s opinion.

— Brian Kelley, Editor

