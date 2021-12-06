Overdraft fees are a menace

Think about this.

The most common transactions that generate an overdraft fee involve the use of a debit card. And those transactions are only $20 on average, according to the center's report.

The report also pointed out the tricks of this trade that can trigger overdraft fees even when people are trying to be careful to avoid them.

One practice is imposing overdraft fees on debit card transactions that were authorized when consumers had enough money in their accounts. But by the time the bank settles the transaction, sometimes a few days later, the customer might not have sufficient funds.

Or this fee-generating strategy cited in the report: "Banks have notoriously re-ordered transactions to drive up the number of overdraft fees incurred; if larger balances are posted first, the account is depleted more quickly, resulting in more transactions for which the bank charges overdraft fees."