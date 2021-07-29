Paul
This animal was picked up as a stray in Roanoke City; it was brought to the RCACP on 7/7/21 and... View on PetFinder
In case you hadn't noticed, Christiansburg's town council has lately resembled a boiling cauldron of backbiting and resentment.
Alan and John Arant died this week when their helicopter went down in bad weather in North Carolina.
The Russian Olympic Committee has won the gold medal in women’s gymnastics after U.S. star Simone Biles exited with a medical issue.
Charlottesville police said the regional Internet Crimes Against Children task force received a tip, which started the investigation.
The body was found in extremely steep and rough terrain in the southernmost part of the park.
Party City is preparing to open a Roanoke location.
A woman being held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail died early Friday after falling ill and being sent to the hospital.
Medical marijuana is coming to the Roanoke Valley, as the region’s first cannabis dispensary prepares to open for patients in Salem next week.
A Roanoke County judge last week ordered the Confederate statue near the Roanoke County Courthouse moved — or the courthouse moved.
Cathy Reynolds asserts in a federal lawsuit that her home was searched in retaliation three days after she successfully defended her stepson on murder charges.