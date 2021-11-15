Paulson: Virginia Tech's Stadium Woods needs a conservation easement for preservation

Virginia Tech proclaims the forests importance and has implemented important first steps to manage it. Positive university recognition includes the hiring two years ago of University Arborist Jamie King. The development of the stewardship plan for the woods in 2016 and the support King has received to begin implementing recommendations of the 350 page report entitled the Stewardship Plan for Virginia Tech’s Old-Growth near Lane Stadium is significant and appreciated. “This Forest Stewardship Plan provides recommendations to sustain Stadium Woods as a multifunctional, interconnected, and integrated forest that functions as a green infrastructure facility for Virginia Tech and the Town of Blacksburg.”

This forest has existed for countless millennia and will continue to exist in perpetuity if the university designates substantial funding to continue implementing the numerous stewardship recommendations. In addition, the university needs to actively prevent the denigration of the woods and the incursion into the woods of athletic activities. The damage to the woods during the football season is severe and preventable. There are ways to protect the woods if the university cares ENOUGH.