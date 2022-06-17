Tags
The festival will stay in its traditional spot, in Patrick County, for this year's event.
Carson DeMartini said the NCAA's sledgehammer ban was "total crap."
Former Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. faces a possible penalty of 22 to 57 months in prison when sentenced later this summer for f…
In search warrants, investigators said that James Stallard admitted killing Crystal Hannah last week.
We have in our possession an item so potent that at least one Roanoke Valley school system has taken great pains to make sure no grade school …
Susanna Camp and Jeffrey Newman have both served as patrol lieutenants in the Roanoke Police Department. They each claim they were denied promotions after reporting sexual harassment and unsafe working conditions.
Student costs are increasing this fall at Radford University due to declining enrollment and growing business expenses, according to universit…
Gregory Allan Woodford, 30, was a U.S. Navy veteran living in Colorado Springs. He went missing in June 2019. He died that same week, but his remains weren't found until June 2020.
New Virginia Tech offensive line coach Joe Rudolph viewed Silas Dzansi as a bit of a "quandary" after working his this spring, but that's not a bad thing...
In which columnist Dan Casey demonstrates how a new hobby can quickly grow out of hand.
