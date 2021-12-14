Penn leads shorthanded PH girls to district win over Salem

PH shot 22 of 48 from the floor (46 percent), making 14 points in transition.

The Patriots scored nine points before Salem got on the board. The Spartans were ice cold shooting in the first half, making 7 of 28 from the field (25 percent).

The iron wasn’t much kinder in the second half and Salem ended the game shooting 18 for 67 (27 percent) and just 1 of 18 from beyond the arc.

Missing Fiddler, the Patriots only shot six times from outside the arc, making two.

“I told my daughter [Jada Cook] that she had to be our ball handler and she couldn’t get into foul trouble. What happens? She got into foul trouble,” Blue Cook said.

Jada Cook’s foul trouble wasn’t too severe; she had 13 points and five boards. Sallejah Childress grabbed 11 rebounds to go with five points.

Salem chipped away at the Patriots advantage throughout the third quarter. When My’la Green scored in transition early in the fourth, the PH lead was down to six.

PH's S’Nya Nichols halted the run with stickback, and the Patriots went on a 14-3 run to end any suspense.