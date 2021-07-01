Penny
Related to this story
Most Popular
As July 1 nears, employers in Virginia are evaluating what the commonwealth’s legalization of marijuana for recreational use means for the workplace.
Amar Khalid Abed has been in prison for the past 23 years for what prosecutors called a major organized crime ring.
Some have said Virginia is opening that door too quickly, or should avoid it altogether, while others see it as a positive step and point to advantages that range from enhanced medical uses to the windfall of impending tax revenue.
The plaintiff said there are details that he can't currently talk about.
Two fugitives were captured in Barren Springs on Tuesday evening after Wythe County deputies responded to a report of someone screaming for help.
'Militia ... not a scary term,' says commander of Bedford County Militia at its second annual muster
MONTVALE — The Bedford County Militia held its second annual muster on Saturday, inviting new members to join its ranks.
Sarah Wall has spent more than 18 months trying to recover from a double leg amputation in 2019. But so far, Anthem has refused to cover surgery by the only physician who's told Wall he's confident he can help her walk again.
So far only one athlete from North Carolina has commited to play for Virginia Tech for the signing class of 2022.
Master Deputy Dean Thompson estimates that during his career in Roanoke Circuit Court, he's interacted with more than 30,000 citizens while arranging large pools for jury trials, or in earlier years when he worked court security and at the jail.
- Updated
Effective Thursday, it will be illegal to intentionally release a balloon outdoors. The civil offense is punishable by a $25 fine per balloon.