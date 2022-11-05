Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
“I'm just praying every day that it does not sell,” said Brenda Blackburn, the manager of the business.
William Riley Stump is one of three men charged with taking the trees from federally protected land.
There had been many voiced concerns since the start of the school year over the district’s implementation of StudySync
An attorney who filed a lawsuit against the officer in the fatal shooting of Shawn Smith requested the name under a Freedom of Information Act request.
Ferrum College president David Johns is resigning from the post, effective Nov. 7.
The lead partner in building a 303-mile pipeline that crosses Southwest Virginia gave an update of its plans Tuesday.
Hunter Holliday attended the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C., and he refuses to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election. Now he’s running for the Salem City Council.
Hunter Holliday is running for city council.
The new holiday film “Christmas at the Greenbrier,” filmed on location at The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia, is set to debut on Fox Nation’s streaming service on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24.
I’ve been thinking a lot about holiday decorations lately.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.