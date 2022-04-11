 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photo identification correction

U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-Campbell, was misidentified in a cutline for a photo of him accompanying an editorial published Monday about a congressional resolution related to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

