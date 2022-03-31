Photographer reframes childhood landscapes after 18 years

The legend is true.

For me, at least. There’s a fountain downtown, located on the corner of what is now Wells Fargo Plaza, whose legend says if you drink from it, which I did as a boy, then move away, as I did as a young man, then you are destined to return to Roanoke. And I did, in my late 30s.

Here are a few snapshots of Roanoke landscapes that have made an impression on me as a child. Some locations have changed, while others have not. And some only changed as my own perspective changed.

I grew up in the Raleigh Court neighborhood, attending the area schools. I played several team sports in the '90s and early 2000s. I remember family outings to parks, Sundays at church and going to the movies when there was a theater at Towers Shopping Center.

As a Patrick Henry High School senior in 2003, I completed a short internship with the Roanoke Times photography department. I was enthralled by the notion that community photojournalists get paid to go on adventures, to make pictures and videos of the important people and places of our region.

After graduation, I left Virginia to go to college and start my journalism career in New Hampshire. I followed several job opportunities in New England and in Illinois for nearly 18 years. Apart from short visits to my parents’ home here, I never spent much time or followed the day-to-day life of my birth city.

By the end of 2020, after a year of covering social unrest and the upheaval of “normal” life during the COVID-19 pandemic, I felt burned out, homesick and a strong desire to build a lifestyle less dependent on anonymous corporations and global supply chains.

I'm thankful that in November 2021 I accepted this photojournalism position at the Roanoke Times — and became a full-time staffer where my first photography inspirations were sparked. I moved to be closer to my family and the familiar landscapes of the Blue Ridge Mountains. In my spare time, I am renovating an old family farmhouse on a generous parcel of land where I hope to settle down. I’m temporarily living in the city, where my childhood memories come flowing back like that fountain downtown.

This is my pleasant, full-circle “homecoming.”

