Norah Will, 2, granddaughter of artist Trenia Bell, chooses an art print by artist Mary Ratliff at The Art Space, 318 N. Main St, in downtown Blacksburg. The Blacksburg Regional Art Association volunteer-ran co-op shop opened in April and features a collection of art from six or more artists every three months. Hours are kept by the artists, currently running noon to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Picking a print
- MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
-
-
- 0
