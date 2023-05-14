A prominent global biotechnology firm with an astonishing plan to advance human medicine is building its next-generation product in Christiansburg.

Its new research and development hub will raise pigs for their hearts and kidneys for transplantation into people.

The companies involved are Revivicor, the Blacksburg xenotransplantation company behind a pig-to-human heart transplantation in 2022, and United Therapeutics, a Maryland biotechnology company that owns Revivicor.

They see xenotransplantation as one technology to tackle a shortage of transplantable human organs. Although tens of thousands of transplants occur annually, there are 104,000 people on the National Transplant Waiting List and 17 people in the United States die each day waiting for a replacement body part, according to organdonor.gov, a service of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“With advances in technology,” United Therapeutics told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Feb. 23, “we believe that creating an unlimited supply of tolerable manufactured organs is now principally an engineering challenge and we are dedicated to finding engineering solutions.”

The Christiansburg facility represents a major business achievement for the company and region.

Yet few people outside Christiansburg and Montgomery County government know about the two-toned gray building going up at Falling Branch Corporate Park — let alone its purpose — interviews showed. The plans went through Christiansburg’s project review protocol, but Assistant Town Manager Andrew Warren said the project did not require a public hearing.

The company started construction last year without a public announcement. The facility sits 400 feet from Interstate 81 but is difficult to see from a moving vehicle. Driving there requires navigating to a distant corner of the business park.

Revivicor has been a local business since 2003 and has early ties to the Scottish company that cloned Dolly the sheep from a single cell in 1996. Based at the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center with a nearby pig facility, it was purchased by United Therapeutics a dozen years ago.

Executive David Ayares has led Revivicor during decades of essential research. He and his team have endeavored to genetically modify pigs, adding six human genes and deleting four pig genes, for compatibility with the human body when a pig organ is inserted. The technology has been successfully tested in brain-dead humans on life support, officials said.

Then, in a pivotal test in January 2022, doctors installed a Revivicor pig heart in a 57-year-old man with heart disease and monitored him into early March, when he died. He was the first person in the world to receive an “investigational, genetically modified, xenotransplanted organ,” United Therapeutics said.

Doctors said the organ worked “flawlessly.” An editor at the New England Journal of Medicine called it “an achievement supported by decades of research.”

Extensive and still ongoing studies to analyze his death found that the patient had evidence of a pig virus in his system despite extensive efforts having been taken by scientists to prevent that.

Many more pig-to-human transplants are planned, but only after Revivicor gets access to a “designated pathogen-free,” or DPF, animal facility, which the Christiansburg center will be. Dewey Steadman, head of investor relations at United Therapeutics, described Revivicor’s existing pig facility as “the cleanest pig farm I have ever seen, but the DPF will be even cleaner. It’s more akin to an operating room in terms of the cleanliness.”

United Therapeutics is locating the new pig center in Montgomery County because of Revivicor, Steadman said. United Therapeutics has facilities in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, and its world headquarters is in Silver Spring, Maryland, 15 minutes from the Food and Drug Aministration, the primary government regulator of its work.

The FDA describes xenotransplantation as any transplantation, implantation or infusion of live animal cells, tissues or organs into a human recipient. Pigs have provided skin for burns and heart valves for heart issues. The government recognizes organ manufacturing as a possible solution to the organ shortage.

United Therapeutics founder, chair and CEO Martine Rothblatt told analysts of her expectations for the project.

“This is going to be a first-in-kind greenfield facility in Western Virginia and it will be state-of-the-art,” Rothblatt said as facility plans took shape in May 2022, according to a transcript provided by Seeking Alpha of a company conference call.

Earlier this month, in another analyst call, she said the facility will cost nearly $100 million, according to a transcript.

The facility is one of the largest private-sector capital investments in the Blacksburg-Roanoke region in years.

The figure exceeds the $77 million that Montgomery County said has been spent by the nine previously existing business tenants in the park combined. These figures demonstrate a significant return for Montgomery County on its investments on land and infrastructure since the park opened in 1999, which county spokeswoman Jennifer Harris said total $6.85 million.

The county sold United Therapeutics 16.6 acres for slightly more than $1 million, but the county also agreed to contribute up to that sum toward the cost of road paving. When work began at 77 Corporate Drive Southeast, it was a gravel road.

The United Therapeutics’ new center will employ 20 personnel and pays a salary of at least $75,000 a year, Steadman said.

The staff will steward and manage a pig population of about 200 animals, according to Steadman.

The pigs will live indoors, he said, in what a town-provided site plan showed will be a 50,000-square-foot rectangular building.

After the facility’s completion, expected in 2024, personnel will begin the development of a pig population from which to harvest organs for experimental surgeries, according to Steadman.

“The specific purpose is to raise pigs for xenotransplantation,” he said. “You’ll be able to affect three lives with one pig. You get a heart and two kidneys.”

As of Jan. 1, the individuals on the waiting list were calling for 88,901 kidneys, 10,625 livers, 3,365 hearts, 960 lungs, 857 pancreases and 2,141 other items, according to organdonor.gov.

Should the FDA give the go-ahead, personnel will harvest the organs in Christiansburg and the company will transport them to one of three hospitals for transplantation, according to Steadman. Those hospitals will be Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore; University of Maryland, Baltimore; and New York University.

The role of the Christiansburg center is limited to organ supply for the clinical development phase, which will involve multiple experimental xenotransplantations to evaluate the technology. Taking the pig-organ program from clinical trials to commercial sales, as United Therapeutics said it hopes to do, would require a “much larger” pig facility, Steadman said.

A visionary leader

As these scientists peer into the future of cross-species transplantation — no one is releasing an expected date for commercialization — some observers have recalled the earliest references to animal-to-human transplantation in Greek mythology. They include tales of flight on grafted bird wings. But when Rothblatt speaks of organ manufacturing as primarily an engineering challenge, it’s instructive to know she has a track record that is light years ahead of any myth.

Five years ago, Forbes named her to a list of high achievers called “The World’s 100 Greatest Living Business Minds.” Earlier in her career, the 68-year-old Rothblatt, who is an attorney, author, entrepreneur, inventor and biotechnologist, turned a passion for space, satellites and communications into a company involved in a merger to form the audio entertainment company SiriusXM.

She created United Therapeutics to develop a treatment for a type of pulmonary hypertension that once threatened the life of her daughter. And succeeded. Her daughter works for the company.

Pharmaceuticals sales drive United Therapeutics’ revenue, which reached $1.94 billion last year. Many analysts recommend the stock, which closed Thursday at $213 a share. It ended 2022 with $961 million in cash.

In Delaware, where the 950-employee company is incorporated, Rothblatt a few years ago converted United Therapeutics into the nation’s first public benefit biotech company. The status requires it to balance creating shareholder wealth with its self-declared public benefit purpose to create “a brighter future for patients” through pharmaceutical innovations and expanded access to transplantable organs, a federal filing said.

It identifies “fun” as an object of its workplace culture, its filing said. It has a policy of building facilities that generate on-site all of the energy they require annually, though details were not available about how that might play out in Christiansburg.

In addition, the Chicago-born Rothblatt is a transgender person and champion of LGBTQ rights, having lived the earlier part of her life as a man.

Rothblatt’s also created a conceptual movement, headquartered in Vermont, that asserts that the mind can be backed up on a computer and manifested in a separate being. A robot version of her wife, Bina, is supported by artificial intelligence and talks.

Then there’s the goal to create transplantable organs. In addition to animal sourcing, the company is investigating 3D printing.

“Just like we keep cars and planes and buildings going forever with an unlimited supply of building part and machine parts, why can’t we create an unlimited supply of transplantable organs to keep people living indefinitely,” Rothblatt said in a recent TED Talk interview.

Upping the ante, United Therapeutics declared it ultimately intends to deliver the organs without the use of fossil fuels. In 2021, it demonstrated the premise when a drone flew a lung to a Canadian hospital.