Pilot killed in small plane crash near North Carolina border

A pilot died after his small plane crashed Tuesday afternoon in Ringgold in Pittsylvania County.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a small aircraft that went down in a wooded area off Cardwell Lane in Ringgold near the North Carolina border shortly after 2 p.m.

The Cessna 310R departed from Danville Regional Airport and crashed shortly after take-off.

There was only one person on board the aircraft at the time of the crash, state police said. The victim has not been publicy identified.

The Federal Aviation Administration is also helping in the investigation.

Ringgold Fire & Rescue, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management were at the scene.