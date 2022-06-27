Plan underway to relocate Montgomery County registrar's office

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County is looking to relocate its registrar’s office and central absentee precinct to a town strip mall property that is home to a Food Lion grocery store.

The county’s Board of Supervisors, on a 6-0 vote, recently scheduled a July 11 public hearing for a proposal to move the two election spaces — both currently located at the Christiansburg-based government center at 755 Roanoke St. — to the retail-dominated property at 1546 N. Franklin St.

“One reason for the proposed move is to provide the adequate space the voter registrar’s office needs for all of their equipment,” county spokeswoman Jennifer Harris wrote in an email. “In addition, there will be increased parking at the proposed new location.”

The targeted location is in a section of Christiansburg that has been the site of some recent traffic-related developments with a project that altered portions of the area in and around the intersection of North Franklin and Cambria streets.

The move would place the registrar’s office within walking distance of the Christiansburg Recreation Center, another municipally run facility that has long been used as a polling place.

The central absentee voting precinct, currently located near the registrar’s office in a first-floor multi-purpose room at the government center, is where absentee ballots are received, counted and recorded for all elections.

The move would be effective Jan. 1 of next year, according to resolution documents provided by the county.

Among the notable activities at the county’s chief election office in recent years was the use of the Uptown Christiansburg mall as an early in-person voting location in 2020, a period during the COVID-19 pandemic when the health crisis prompted significantly higher numbers of voters in many localities to cast ballots before Election Day.

The use of the mall was part of an unprecedented move at the time that involved the establishment of two early in-person locations — the other location was a room on the first floor of the county government center.

Montgomery County Registrar Connie Viar, however, said they haven’t used the mall location since the 2020 presidential election.

“Any other location that is ever used for early voting, other than our office, must have a public hearing first,” she wrote in an email. “Each election varies and, at this time, we plan to only use the proposed new location.”

The projected cost of the relocation was not yet available.

