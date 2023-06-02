AMHERST — A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting after pulling a machete on an Amherst County Sheriff’s deputy Thursday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

At the request of Amherst County Sheriff E.W. Viar, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is investigating the shooting, a news release from state police said.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office responded to an emergency call concerning a man demonstrating erratic behavior while outside a pickup truck near the intersection of Lexington Turnpike/U.S. 60 and Sandidges Road, the release said.

As the sheriff’s deputy approached the man at about 2:40 p.m., the man pulled out a machete and confronted the deputy, according to the release. The deputy shot the individual, police said.

Despite life-saving efforts administered to the man at the scene, he succumbed to his injuries, according to the release. The deputy was not injured during the incident.

The incident remains under investigation at this time, according to state police.

The deputy involved was placed on administrative leave, per policy, the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The sheriff’s office deferred to state police for any additional details on the incident.

Neither release identified the person killed.